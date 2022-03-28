TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

TTG stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £367.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.10. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

