Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.98 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.
