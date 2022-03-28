Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.98 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

