Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.92 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

