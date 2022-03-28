Precipio (PRPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

