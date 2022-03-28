Rani Therapeutics (RANI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $13.92 on Monday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

