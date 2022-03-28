Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of DRI opened at $129.80 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

