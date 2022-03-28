Brokers Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

