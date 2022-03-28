Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Grows By 400.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWAW opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $40.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

