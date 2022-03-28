FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Immatics Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.