SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.