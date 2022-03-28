Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

