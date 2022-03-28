Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.64) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 891.11. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

