AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJBGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397 ($5.23).

AJB stock opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.26. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

