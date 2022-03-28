AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397 ($5.23).

AJB stock opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.26. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

