JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Target Price to GBX 5,300

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($54.24) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.90) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($69.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($65.17) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,865.50 ($64.05).

BKG opened at GBX 3,839 ($50.54) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,017.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,345.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($45.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

