Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £407.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.99.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,481.31).

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.