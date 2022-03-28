New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GBR stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 0.17.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

