New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
GBR stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 0.17.
