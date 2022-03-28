Analyzing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 4.42 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.33 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.44 $110.75 million $1.72 49.59

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

