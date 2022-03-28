Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

