Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SONX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

