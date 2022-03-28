Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.