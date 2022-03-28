Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

