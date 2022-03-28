Pantheon Resources’ (PANR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th.

PANR opened at GBX 128 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.50. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.86 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($460,768.83).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

