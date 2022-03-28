Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Velo3D has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

