U.S. Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

