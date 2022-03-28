VNET Group (VNET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

