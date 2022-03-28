KeyCorp Weighs in on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

