Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

