Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,792.00). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

