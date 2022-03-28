Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).
LON ABDN opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.35.
In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,792.00). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24).
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
