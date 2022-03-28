Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

