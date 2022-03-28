Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

