Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

