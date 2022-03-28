Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 193,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

