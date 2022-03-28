PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

