Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 87.7% in March

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $23.83 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

