Zacks: Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $247.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

