Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 3 5 0 2.63 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

SSE presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Given SSE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SSE is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -130.02% -114.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $8.93 billion 2.66 $2.98 billion N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 58.30 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -4.20

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Risk and Volatility

SSE has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSE beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise. The Wholesale segment involves the energy portfolio management, electricity generation, gas storage, and gas production. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

