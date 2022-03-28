Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SSE
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|IDEX Biometrics ASA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SSE
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IDEX Biometrics ASA
|-1,146.20%
|-130.02%
|-114.80%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares SSE and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SSE
|$8.93 billion
|2.66
|$2.98 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|IDEX Biometrics ASA
|$2.84 million
|58.30
|-$32.55 million
|($0.05)
|-4.20
SSE has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.
Risk and Volatility
SSE has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SSE beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise. The Wholesale segment involves the energy portfolio management, electricity generation, gas storage, and gas production. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
