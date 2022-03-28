NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NIO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,533,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

