Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MOTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.