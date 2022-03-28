Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €93.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.86. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.