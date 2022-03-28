Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.20 ($129.89).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €37.24 ($40.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €36.77 ($40.41) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.