Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €74.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.36 ($72.92).

Covestro stock opened at €46.22 ($50.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

