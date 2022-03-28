Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

YCA stock opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.53. The firm has a market cap of £777.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.98).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

