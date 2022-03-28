Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock.
YCA stock opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.53. The firm has a market cap of £777.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.98).
Yellow Cake Company Profile (Get Rating)
