Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price objective on the stock.
Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 880.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35).
Water Intelligence Company Profile (Get Rating)
