Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price objective on the stock.

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 880.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

