Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

