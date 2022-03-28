Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut by KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

CHRW opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.