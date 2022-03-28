Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Truist Financial

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptinyx (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
