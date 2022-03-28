Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a report issued on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $130.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.44. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

