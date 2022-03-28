StockNews.com Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $6,874,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.