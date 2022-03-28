CVA Family Office LLC Invests $26,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.82. 1,610,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.