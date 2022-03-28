Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.10 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

