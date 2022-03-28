Compass Group’s (CPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

CPG opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,823 ($24.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,598. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

